A Wisconsin man who has been charged with making a bomb threat against the office of a Republican Senate candidate has donated to the campaign of the candidate’s Democratic opponent.

Joseph Quade, 72, was charged with making terrorist threats after sending a message to the Wisconsin campaign office of Eric Hovde, warning that it “might blow up” in an April 4 email, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal.

“Hey (EH), you think your building might

[Read Full story at source]