(Reuters) – When the lawyer for the former campaign manager of President Donald Trump attacked the money laundering charge brought against his client as flimsy, some legal experts say he may have pinpointed a potential weakness in the indictment by U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump campaign aide met Russian officials in 2016: NY Times - November 3, 2017
- Manafort money laundering charge in Russia probe may face challenges - November 3, 2017
- Trump, dogged at home, begins longest presidential Asia trip in years - November 3, 2017