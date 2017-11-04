WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort offered to post $12 million in real estate and life insurance assets and to limit his travel in a bid to avoid continued house arrest, according to court documents filed on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Sprint, T-Mobile call off merger after months of talks - November 4, 2017
- Manafort pledges $12 million in assets in bid to avoid house arrest: document - November 4, 2017
- Lebanon PM Hariri resigns, assails Iran and Hezbollah - November 4, 2017