NEWTOWN, Pa., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims of data privacy violations by Managed Care of North America, Inc. (“Managed Care”) resulting from a data breach that occurred between February 26 to March 7, 2023. The data breach reportedly affected nearly 9 million individuals. To join this class action, go HERE.

Background on Managed Care Healthcare

Managed Care is a major insurance company located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

What Information has been compromised ?

The data breach compromised confidential patient information including full names, addresses, birthdates, driver’s license numbers, phone numbers, social security numbers, and protected health information.

How can I protect my personal data?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating legal remedies on behalf of Managed Care customers who may have had their sensitive personal data stolen in the Managed Care data breach. If you have received a data breach notice from Managed Care and have experienced identity theft, credit card fraud or other questionable uses of your personal information, it is possible that your personal data was comprised.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

