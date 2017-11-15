Breaking News
Home / Top News / Managed Print Services Market: Players Extending Service to Include Document Workflow and Business Process Automation

Managed Print Services Market: Players Extending Service to Include Document Workflow and Business Process Automation

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

Albany, New York, Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global managed print services market is competitive. Key manufacturers operating within the managed print services market include: Xerox Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd., ARC Document Solutions, Inc., Lexmark Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Canon, Inc., KYOCERA Corporation, HP Development, L.P., Toshiba Corporation, and Print Audit. Leading players within this market are focusing on boosting the number of channel partners, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in its latest report on global managed print services market. Leading players are also focusing on expanding their markets across geographies so as to increase their market shares and also gain an edge among other players. Players within the market are also focusing on delivering cost-effective, flexible, and innovative offerings.  

According to the report, the global managed print services market is anticipated to expand at 14.8% CAGR from 2016 to 2024 and reach an evaluation of US$94.97 bn by 2024. On the basis of size, the global managed print services market will be led by large enterprises. Managed print services are used extensively for managing complex IT infrastructure in large enterprises, thereby boosting the growth of the segment. Small and medium scale enterprises are also expected to up their use of managed print services on account of the growing awareness regarding the advantages of these services. By deployment, it is estimated that cloud-based managed print services segment will witness an increased popularity among end users. On the basis of end users, it is estimated that the government and public sector will emerge as the leading consumer for managed print services as this sector has massive volume of paperwork. 

Request a PDF Sample for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=7859

Increased Awareness Level about Benefits of MPS to Drive Growth of North American Market

On the basis of geography, it is estimated that North America will remain dominant regional segment in the managed print services market. The awareness level among small and medium scale enterprises as well as large scale enterprises in North America regarding the benefits of using managed print services is the key reason behind the higher level of adoption rate in this region, making it the most lucrative market. Strong presence of key players within the managed print services market as well as the presence of leading printer and copier manufacturers will also fuel the growth of the North American MPS market. In addition to North America it is also estimated that Latin American and Asia Pacific will emerge as promising markets for MPS on account of the rapid development of economy as well as widespread industrialization. 

Eco-friendly Nature of MPS Services to Boost Demand

Some of the key factors boosting the growth of the managed print services market include the accurate allocation of costs, minimized IT workload, reduction in printer fleet, lower paper usage, enhanced authentication and security, reduced consumption of electricity, and improved efficiency. Managed print services help achieve streamlining of operations within businesses, thus ensuring maximum efficiency. The environmental benefits achieved by the use of managed print services such as reduced wastage of paper and reduced consumption of energy will also create a high demand for managed print services.

Browse Research Release at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/managed-print-services-market.htm

This review is based on Transparency Market Research’s report, titled “Managed Print Services (MPS) Market (Channel – Printer/Copier Manufacturers, Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers; Enterprise Size – SMEs, Large Enterprises; Deployment – On-premise, Hybrid, Cloud-based; End-use – BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government and Public, Health Care, Education, Legal, Construction, Manufacturing) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

CONTACT: Transparency Market Research
90 State Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.