Management Cease Trade Order Revoked

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cabo Drilling Corp. (TSX-V:CBE) (“Cabo” or the “Company”) reports that, further to its press releases dated October 31 and November 15, 2017, the Management Cease Trade Order originally issued by the British Columbia Security Commission on October 31, 2017, was lifted effective November 20, 2017, following the filing of the Company’s audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis (MD&A) and CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended June 30, 2017.

About Cabo Drilling Corp. (TSX-V: CBE)
Cabo Drilling Corp. is a drilling services company headquartered in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada.  The Company provides mining specialty drilling services through its divisions in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, with branches in Surrey, British Columbia and Springdale, Newfoundland; as well as Cabo Drilling (America); Cabo Drilling (Panama) Corp.; Balkan States Drilling SH.P.K. of Tirana, Albania; and Cabo Drilling (International) Inc.  The Company’s common shares trade on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: DHL and on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: CBE

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“John A. Versfelt”

John A. Versfelt
President and CEO

Further information about the Company can be found on the Cabo Drilling website (http://www.cabo.ca) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or by contacting Mr. John A. Versfelt, Chairman, President & CEO of the Company at 604-527-4201.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs and other business transactions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties.  Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

CONTACT:  John A. Versfelt, Chairman, President and CEO
Telephone: (604) 527-4201
Facsimile: (604) 527-9126
e-mail: [email protected]
web site: www.cabo.ca

