Management Cease Trade Order Revoked

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cabo Drilling Corp. (TSX-V:CBE) (“Cabo” or the “Company”) reports that, further to its press releases dated October 31 and November 15, 2017, the Management Cease Trade Order originally issued by the British Columbia Security Commission on October 31, 2017, was lifted effective November 20, 2017, following the filing of the Company’s audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis (MD&A) and CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended June 30, 2017.

Cabo Drilling Corp. is a drilling services company headquartered in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada. The Company provides mining specialty drilling services through its divisions in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, with branches in Surrey, British Columbia and Springdale, Newfoundland; as well as Cabo Drilling (America); Cabo Drilling (Panama) Corp.; Balkan States Drilling SH.P.K. of Tirana, Albania; and Cabo Drilling (International) Inc. The Company’s common shares trade on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: DHL and on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: CBE

