Management Firm Comes to Tinley Park

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 19 mins ago

New Lenox, IL, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — South Chicago Management Inc is a full-service advertising, marketing, and management firm located in the Southwest Suburbs of Chicago. The New Lenox based firm continues to represent multibillion dollar companies in areas of Home Entertainment, Electronics, Energy Efficiency, Telecommunications, and their brand new division in Home Improvement. This new set of clients in this industry launches October 2, which sets them up for new expansion in 2018. While continuing to offer multiple services to their clients, the firm is just days away from expanding into Tinley Park, IL to accommodate the ever-growing office staff and clientele. The new branch, South Chicago Management Group, has exciting plans for the fourth quarter as they will continue to set the bar high and exceed goals for their clientele and for their new division in Home Improvement. According to CEO Joseph Pavone Jr., the expansion is necessary to keep up with the increasing growth of their clients. “As our clients continue to expand, we must expand as well, and we must keep up with the increasing growth of these clients,” explained Pavone. “My goal is to continue to produce for our clients and continue to spread our clients’ brand.”

The firm also just returned from their Annual R&R company trip. CEO Joe Pavone Jr. took the company to Punta Cana where they stayed at the Hard Rock Casino Resort. There, Pavone received the President’s Club Award for his success and expansion seen throughout 2017 so far. Pavone credited his team, “I have to give recognition to our team whose dedication, hard work, and willingness to learn has been a large part in the growth we have seen within the company.” This now, Tinley Park-based management firm, has a lot more in store for 2017 and 2018. According to Pavone, with the momentum that they’ve seen this year, they will continue to produce managers that are ready to take on future clientele, projects, and territory.

CONTACT: 20620 Burl Ct
Suite 101
New Lenox, IL 60433
708-800-6330
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
