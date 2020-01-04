Manager at Turkish jet operator told authorities he helped Ghosn escape because of threats: newspaper

A manager at Turkish jet operator MNG Jet has told authorities that he assisted unwittingly in the escape of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn from Japan because he had been threatened by a former acquaintance, Hurriyet newspaper reported on Saturday.
