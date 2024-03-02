Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., appeared to square up against a climate protester after being confronted during an appearance at the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Friday.

A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by climate change group Climate Defiance, shows an activist approaching Manchin during the round-table discussion.

“Joe Manchin, you sold our futures and got rich doing it,” the protester told the senator. “You sick f—. How dar

[Read Full story at source]