Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., appeared to square up against a climate protester after being confronted during an appearance at the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Friday.
A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by climate change group Climate Defiance, shows an activist approaching Manchin during the round-table discussion.
“Joe Manchin, you sold our futures and got rich doing it,” the protester told the senator. “You sick f—. How dar
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Manchin appears to square up against climate protester after being called a ‘sick f—‘ - March 2, 2024
- Florida House passes bill to prohibit homeless people from sleeping in public - March 2, 2024
- Republican Senate leader fight expected to put party rift between factions on full display - March 2, 2024