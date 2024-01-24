Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., teased a potential third-party presidential bid after Super Tuesday March 5.
“Super Tuesday pretty much confirms whatever is going to happen, what we believe will happen, and we’ll see where we go from there,” Manchin told reporters Tuesday, the day of the New Hampshire primary.
“But people are looking for options, and we’re going to be looking at that, too. Whether it’s me or whoever it may be, I think there’
