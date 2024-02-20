Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is not yet endorsing President Biden or any other candidates ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Manchin responded to questions from CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins on Monday, stating that he has not yet decided whether to endorse any of the current presidential hopefuls.
“I’m not endorsing anybody, right now,” Manchin said. “We’re going to see what all happens.”
JOE MANCHIN WILL NOT LAUNCH THIRD-PARTY PRESI
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Manchin not yet endorsing Biden: ‘Just have to see what happens’ - February 20, 2024
- Trump holds large lead over Haley 4 days from South Carolina GOP presidential primary - February 20, 2024
- AOC joins critics of NYPD dance team, but for a very different reason - February 20, 2024