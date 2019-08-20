Mandara Couples Highest-Quality CBD Products with Expert Wellness Coaches Program

Breaking News
Mandara leads with CBD education, brings integrated approach to wellness through premium products and certified Wellness Coaches training program

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mandara, a Colorado-based company focused on education surrounding the effective use of CBD, today introduced their line of premium CBD products and a first-of-its-kind certified Wellness Coaches program. Trained in the science of CBD use and benefits, Mandara Certified Wellness Coaches offer a personalized approach to integrating CBD into individual lifestyles, rising above a market fraught with confusion, chaos and misinformation.

“Mandara is on a mission to provide high-quality CBD products and bring simplicity and clarity to the CBD market through carefully vetted Wellness Coaches across the U.S.,” said Wallace Reams, co-CEO of Mandara. “As we look at the CBD category, we see high levels of curiosity surrounding products, which is fantastic. Unfortunately, we’re also seeing a great deal of confusion in terms of when, how and why to take CBD. It is our goal to have Mandara serve as a thoughtful market leader, empowering our world-class team of Wellness Coaches to help people navigate this space.”

Designed to deliver effective and appropriate mind and body support, Mandara’s products include hemp oils, gummies and softgels, each designed to fit seamlessly into busy lifestyles and daily routines. 

  • Calm: a CBD oil in both full-spectrum (less than 0.3% THC) and zero-THC varieties designed for balance and zen.
  • Dream: a nighttime gummy full of relaxing properties, containing no THC.
  • Joy: a softgel that provides full-spectrum CBD, intended for individuals looking to thrive in their daily lives.

Serving as the company’s eyes and ears, Mandara Certified Wellness Coaches are trusted practitioners in wellness areas, including acupuncture, chiropractic care, massage therapy, yoga, fitness and sports training. Fully versed in the entire Mandara product line, Wellness Coaches will also help Mandara create future products that meet the needs of not only Wellness Coaches but the clients they serve as well.

“Mandara elevates the already impressive practices of each of our coaches,” said Reams. “If our unique education-based approach to CBD empowers our coaches to help their clients feel even better, we’re happy to help guide the path to wellness.” 

Mandara’s line of premium, third-party tested products is made in Colorado without the use of pesticides or GMOs. Every batch is lab tested and labeled with a QR code linking to online results that guarantee potency and purity. All Mandara products are produced in a food-grade, GMP-compliant facility and are tested by third parties for quality assurance. Mandara’s products are fully compliant with the Farm Bill and available for purchase online. 

For more information about Mandara’s premium CBD products and first-of-its kind certified Wellness Coaches program, please visit https://mandaracbd.com.

About Mandara

Mandara is a Colorado-born company on a mission to bring an integrated approach to CBD wellness. Mandara couples premium CBD products with a nationwide network of certified Wellness Coaches to empower individuals with personalized guidance on CBD benefits and usage. Mandara offers a full line of premium CBD products in both full-spectrum (less than 0.3% THC) and zero-THC varieties for health and wellness benefits. To learn more, please visit mandaracbd.com.

 

