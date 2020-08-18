Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mango Capital, Inc. Adds to Its Expanding Land Portfolio with 100+ Properties in Texas

Mango Capital, Inc. Adds to Its Expanding Land Portfolio with 100+ Properties in Texas

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

FAR HILLS, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mango Capital, Inc. (OTC:  MCAP) today announces the acquisition of more than 100 properties in Texas to add to its expanding land portfolio. The consideration for the transaction was Mango common shares of stock.

Brooke Pagano, Mango’s spokesperson, stated, “We are thrilled to acquire such an excellent portfolio of properties in a very desirable eastern Texas location. We appreciate the seller’s confidence in our company and management team as demonstrated by the all-stock nature of the transaction.”

About Mango Capital, Inc.

Mango Capital Inc. is a real estate holding company specializing in acquiring undervalued American land and complimentary operating businesses in promising markets. MCAP recently announced the acquisition of hundreds of real estate properties in Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. With a motivated team, Mango will seize the opportunity to efficiently grow Mango into a major domestic land owner. Mango plans to continue to acquire promising real property efficiently utilizing company shares as currency and intends to opportunistically sell properties for cash and/or notes.

For additional information about Mango, contact Brooke Pagano, Public Relations, Mango Capital, Inc., at (845) 270-5792.

Please visit our website http://mangocapitalinc.com/

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.