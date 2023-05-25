Dallas, Texas, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) (“MangoRx” or the “Company”), a company focused on developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction (ED) drug branded “Mango,” is pleased to announce that it has added serial technology entrepreneur and investor, Aaron Andrew, to its advisory board (the “Advisory Board”).

On January 5, 2023, the Company established the Advisory Board and approved and adopted a charter (the “Advisory Board Charter”) to govern the Advisory Board. Pursuant to the Advisory Board Charter, the primary function of the Advisory Board is to assist the Board of Directors in its general oversight of the Company’s development of new business ventures and strategic planning.

Mr. Andrew will assist the Company with providing his guidance and expertise as it relates to both curating content designed for influencer and affiliate marketing, in addition to making key introductions to his vast influencer network across the United States. He represents the third addition to the Company’s Advisory Board. Other members include Dr. Brian Rudman, founder of Dallas-based wellness clinic chain, Formula Wellness, and Jarrett Boon, an original thought-leader and investor involved in LifeLock, Inc.

Below are brief bios on each of the Company’s current Advisory Board members:

Aaron Andrew. Aaron Andrew is a serial technology entrepreneur and investor. A social media visionary, Mr. Andrew is responsible for starting and running one of the largest creator networks in the world with a global reach of 85+ million people. He launched and currently operates the largest Snapchat discovery app, and the largest link landing page app. Mr. Andrew has run targeted marketing campaigns for several Fortune 500 companies and leading technology start-ups. In addition, Mr. Andrew is also a prolific start-up investor and serves on the board of several private companies including Ceartas DMCA, Next Health, and Edge Payments where he provides invaluable insights and guidance on achieving growth through social media and influencer marketing campaigns. Through his various companies, Mr. Andrew has significant expertise in Internet Technologies, Web Design/Development, Digital Media Marketing, and Copyright & Brand Protection.

Jarrett Boon. Mr. Boon has over 30 years of experience in building successful businesses from creation to exit. He was one of the original thought leaders and investors in LifeLock where he applied his expertise in sales, marketing, and strategic business development, to grow LifeLock to $500M in revenue. LifeLock went public in October 2012 and was subsequently acquired by Symantec in November 2016 for $2.3B. Prior to LifeLock, Mr. Boon founded SW Promotions, Inc, a resort marketing, and advertising company. SW Promotions and its 400 employees were acquired by one of its publicly traded partners.

Dr. Brian Rudman, M.D. A passionate doctor with over 20 years of experience. Dr. Rudman has taken his experience with the medical and surgical problems that patients face into a new role that focuses on preventing illness and preserving wellness. He has seen excellent doctors make incredible advances in treating diseases with surgery and medicine that were unimaginable 20 years ago; however, our environment continues to challenge our bodies making it more and more difficult for us to fight the negative effects of aging and our environment. Dr. Rudman has joined the growing fight with numerous other physicians to focus on balancing the western medical approach to disease with a heavy concentration on the preservation of wellness and the prevention of illness. As a board-certified Anesthesiologist since 1997, Dr. Rudman has had the pleasure of treating thousands of patients across every age group. He has seen first-hand the consequences and side effects of conventional medical treatment as well as the implications on the ultimate surgical management of disease processes. Throughout his career he has witnessed the progressive increase in obesity and related diseases that have become the result of the modern-day environment in which we live.

Dr. Rudman attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois for his undergraduate training. There he completed his pre-medical studies while obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in History. He then continued to the University of Missouri securing his Doctorate in Medicine before going back to Northwestern University for an advanced residency training in Anesthesiology. While at Northwestern, Dr. Rudman proudly served as Chief Resident during his final year. After 20 years of leading several successful medical practices, he began to devote his attention toward the board certification process and is now Board Certified in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine with the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M).

About Mango

Created using a special formulation featuring the same active ingredient as in Cialis (Tadalafil), each part of the Mango formulation plays a critical role in helping men achieve optimum performance. We believe the key to our success lies in our unique blend of ingredients, which are used in U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved drugs. Mango contains a combination of Tadalafil, Oxytocin, and L-Arginine that have been traditionally used to treat sexual dysfunction.

Mango is a prescription medication that must be approved by a physician. After an individual has completed an online telehealth visit, our network of medical providers will review and approve a prescription if medically appropriate. Mango is a rapidly dissolved tablet (RDT) that is absorbed orally. For best results, we advise taking Mango at least 15 minutes before engaging in sexual activity. Tadalafil, one of the main ingredients in Mango, typically has effects that last up to 36 hours.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men’s wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED). The Company has developed a new brand of ED product under the brand name “Mango” (think “Man Go”). For more information, please visit www.MangoRx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as “estimate,” “expects,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” “forecast,” “likely,” “will,” “target” or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to; our ability to obtain additional funding and generate revenues to support our operations; risks associated with our ED product which have not been, and will not be, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and have not had the benefit of the FDA’s clinical trial protocol which seeks to prevent the possibility of serious patient injury and death; risks that the FDA may determine that the compounding of our planned products does not fall within the exemption from the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (“FFDCA Act”) provided by Section 503A; risks associated with related party relationships and agreements; the effect of data security breaches, malicious code and/or hackers; competition and our ability to create a well-known brand name; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; material changes and/or terminations of our relationships with key parties; significant product returns from customers, product liability, recalls and litigation associated with tainted products or products found to cause health issues; our ability to innovate, expand our offerings and compete against competitors which may have greater resources; our significant reliance on related party transactions; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and products; risks related to the fact that our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob D. Cohen, has majority voting control over the Company; risks related to the significant number of shares in the public float, our share volume, the effect of sales of a significant number of shares in the marketplace, and the fact that the majority of our shareholders paid less for their shares than the public offering price of our common stock in our recent initial public offering; the fact that we have a significant number of outstanding warrants to purchase shares of common stock at $1.00 per share, the resale of which underlying shares have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; our ability to build and maintain our brand; cybersecurity, information systems and fraud risks and problems with our websites; changes in, and our compliance with, rules and regulations affecting our operations, sales, marketing and/or our products; shipping, production or manufacturing delays; regulations we are required to comply with in connection with our operations, manufacturing, labeling and shipping; our dependency on third-parties to prescribe and compound our ED product; our ability to establish or maintain relations and/or relationships with third-parties; potential safety risks associated with our Mango ED product, including the use of ingredients, combination of such ingredients and the dosages thereof; the effects of high inflation, increasing interest rates and economic downturns, including potential recessions, as well as macroeconomic, geopolitical, health and industry trends, pandemics, acts of war (including the ongoing Ukraine/Russian conflict) and other large-scale crises; our ability to protect intellectual property rights; our ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage our business effectively; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; overhang which may reduce the value of our common stock; volatility in the trading price of our common stock; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company’s products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included from time to time in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and at our website at https://investors.mangorx.com/sec-filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

FOR INVESTOR RELATIONS

Fraxon Market Initiatives, LLC

Frank Benedetto

Phone: 619-915-9422

Email: https://www.mangoceuticals.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Phoenix MGMT Marketing & Consulting

info@phoenix-mediamarketing.com

SOURCE: Mangoceuticals Inc.