Manhattan Associates and IHL Group Survey Reveals the Key to Maximizing Omnichannel Profits

Optimizing digital customer journeys can increase margins by up to 8 points

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A recent survey by Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) and IHL Group has uncovered a strong correlation between omnichannel fulfillment maturity and margins. The survey found retailers that optimize digital customer journeys see substantial improvements in their margins — anywhere from 3 to 8 points higher than retailers who have not optimized. However, despite these results, less than thirty percent of the retailers surveyed have optimized these processes.

Consumer demand for more personalized shopping experiences is driving the creation and expansion of omnichannel fulfillment services, such as buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS), ship from store and curbside pickup. Historically, retailers scrambled to patch together multiple, disparate legacy systems in an attempt to satisfy growing fulfillment demands. However, many retailers have realized that these fulfillment methods often carry additional costs and complexity which have cut into their margins, creating the need to optimize digital customer journeys.

“With expanding fulfillment options and rising customer expectations, the retail market is rapidly growing in complexity,” said Greg Buzek, president of IHL. “Retailers need to quickly pivot to solutions designed and engineered for the way consumers shop today and into the future. Those who have optimized these customer journeys are racing ahead in profitability. Those who have not are losing many points of margin on every sale.”

“The best way to deliver profitable and effective omnichannel experiences is through the use of a unified commerce platform that was created specifically for the way we shop today,” said Chris Shaw, senior director, Product Marketing and Analyst Relations for Manhattan Associates. “Manhattan Active® Omni is the most advanced unified commerce solution ever engineered. It is the first of its kind and specifically designed to deliver profitably on every omnichannel promise.”

Commissioned by Manhattan Associates and conducted by IHL, a global research and advisory firm, the survey was completed by over 300 retail brands in North America. To learn more about the findings, visit https://www.manh.com/events/webinars/how-investment-in-unified-commerce-is-driving-retail-profit-growth.

About IHL Group
IHL Group is a global research and advisory firm headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, that provides market analysis and business consulting services for retailers and information technology companies that focus on the retail industry.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contact:
Marchell Gillis
Manhattan Associates
678-597-6321
[email protected]

