Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ATLANTA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, after the stock market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Manhattan Associates senior management at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, also on July 26, 2022. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The internet broadcast replay will be available until Manhattan Associates’ third quarter 2022 earnings release.

The press release with details on Manhattan’s second quarter 2022 performance will be posted on the company’s Investor Relations website at ir.manh.com.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Contact: Michael Bauer Rick Fernandez
  Senior Director, Investor Relations Director, Corporate Comms
  Manhattan Associates Inc. Manhattan Associates Inc.
  678-597-7538 678-597-6988
  mbauer@manh.com rfernandez@manh.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.