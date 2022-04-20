Manhattan Associates Wins Omni-Channel Excellence & Innovation Award from Vendors in Partnership

SYDNEY, Australia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced Manhattan Active® Omni Solution Suite won the award for Omni-Channel Excellence & Innovation in the 2022 Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Awards. The award recognises the technological innovation that helps retailers go to the next level and provides the largest productivity improvement, cost reduction and competitive advantage in the industry.

The Manhattan Active Omni solution suite is the first of its kind, engineered for omnichannel retail and built to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Born in the cloud with a microservices architecture, Manhattan Active Omni is a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that incorporates Order Management, Point of Sale and Customer Engagement that is always current, continuously adaptive and fully extensible.

“We are very proud that Manhattan Active Omni has won the award for Omni-Channel Excellence & Innovation by Vendors in Partnership. This solution provides complete control of every aspect of omnichannel retail operations — at headquarters, in the contact center or in the store. With this solution, everyone has the same holistic view of customers and their transactions in real time, regardless of channel, with built-in case management, in-store fulfilment, social listening and customer text communications,” said Raghav Sibal, managing director, Australia & New Zealand at Manhattan Associates.

“We are also the only company in the world that has been named a leader in warehouse management, transportation management and order management by Gartner and Forrester. This award win, along with our win earlier in the year at the Vendors in Partnership Awards in New York for Best Distribution Innovation, is further recognition of our market-leading innovation and preeminence in Supply Chain Commerce.”

The VIP Awards are an annual industry celebration of the solution providers and innovations that are powering the retail ecosystem. The awards acknowledge service to the retail industry, the new ways that partnerships were formed and the recent challenges that were overcome.

“Simplifying the supply chain reaps benefits across the enterprise. Clearly those that voted and the judges saw a compelling story in Manhattan’s use of advanced technologies,” said Vicki Cantrell, founder and CEO of Vendors in Partnership.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.au

