Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly $0.11 per Share Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on October 26, 2020, a cash dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on December 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2021.
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
CONTACT: Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400
- BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program - December 22, 2020
- RAPIDLY GROWING CANNABIS CO. LIFTED MADE EXPANDS OPERATIONS FOR THE 2ND TIME IN 12 MONTHS: SIGNS LEASE FOR A 11,238 SQ. FT. BUILDING IN KENOSHA, WI, WHICH INCREASES LIFTED MADE’S SPACE BY 94% - December 22, 2020
- Anavex Life Sciences to Announce Fiscal 2020 Year End Financial Results December 28th, 2020 - December 22, 2020