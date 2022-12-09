GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on December 30, 2022. The dividend will be paid on January 17, 2023.
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
CONTACT: Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend - December 9, 2022
- Energy Transfer returns as partner for the second annual Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts - December 9, 2022
- WTW appoints Evan Freely as new Global Head of Financial Solutions - December 9, 2022