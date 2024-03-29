Manhattan prosecutors are asking a judge to clarify a gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump, following social media posts by the former commander-in-chief that criticized the judge’s daughter.

In a letter dated Friday to New York Judge Juan Merchan, prosecutors asked the judge to clarify if the order protects family members of the court, district attorney’s office and other individuals. They asked the court to direct Trump to end attacks on family members afte

[Read Full story at source]