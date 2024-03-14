Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is pushing for a delay to the start of former President Trump’s New York hush-money criminal trial.

In a Thursday court filing, the DA’s office said it was not opposed to adjourning the start of the trial for up to 30 days to give Trump’s legal team time to review evidence that was recently turned over.

Trump’s lawyers are seeking a 90-day delay or the dismissal of charges against Trump, alleging violations of the “discovery

