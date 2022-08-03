Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Manipulating Memories to Help Treat Brain Illness” on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm EDT. The presenter will be Steve Ramirez, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Boston University and a recipient of a 2016 Young Investigator Grant. Register today at BBRFoundation.org

Dr. Ramirez will talk about the emerging field of artificial memory manipulation and will focus on manipulating positive and negative memories to better understand how these processes work. Can memories be manipulated to prevent brain pathologies or to restore cognition and behavior? Dr. Ramirez will discuss how memory manipulation might be leveraged to treat brain disorders in general, and highlight their potential to increase the overall health of an organism. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation 
The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $430 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

