Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aerial Lift products

GEORGETOWN, Texas, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized lifting equipment, today announced that it has expanded its knuckle boom and aerial lift platform distributor network in the Eastern states with the appointment of Versalift East LLC. Located in Bethlehem, PA., Versalift is among the most well-recognized domestic brands in manufacturing and servicing for electric utility, telecommunications, contractor, and municipal vehicles, and is a key player in new, used and rental equipment markets.

Versalift East LLC. will be a distributor for the Manitex A62, Skycrane, and Industrial Crane product lines in the following states: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Additionally, Versalift East LLC. will be a distributor for Manitex’s articulating knuckle boom crane subsidiary, PM, in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

Joel Steirer, General Manager for Versalift East LLC, commented, “We at Versalift East are pleased to introduce you to our latest partnership. Manitex is widely known for the quality of their cranes and lift equipment, and we are pleased to be able to provide our customers an even wider range of equipment to fit their needs.”

Sam Rooke, Product Manager for Manitex, commented, “We are pleased with the addition of Versalift to our ever-expanding distribution network. With Versalift East’s deep industry expertise and significant customer service and support resources, and history as a leader in new, used, and rental markets, we are confident they are fully prepared to meet the growing demand for Manitex International products.”

Initial deliveries from Manitex will commence within the first half of 2018.

About Versalift East LLC.
Operating from a modern, 56,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art production and service facility designed and constructed expressly for producing and servicing electric utility, telecommunications, contractor and municipal vehicles. Its expert staff of engineers, factory-certified technicians and a knowledgeable customer service team assures you get the right equipment and the best solutions for virtually any application. Calling on decades of industry experience, Versalift will help you design, specify and purchase new equipment and customize it to fit your application.

About Manitex International, Inc.
Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered specialized equipment including boom trucks, cranes, and other related industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Badger, Sabre, and Valla.

Contact:

Manitex International, Inc.
David Langevin
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
(708) 237-2060
[email protected]

Darrow Associates, Inc.
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
Investor Relations
(516) 419-9915
[email protected]

