Manitex International, Inc. Welcomes Fallsway Equipment Company to PM Knuckle Boom & Manitex Trolley Boom Unloader Dealer Network

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manitex International, Inc., (NASDAQ:MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that Fallsway Equipment has been appointed as a dealer for Manitex-PM knuckleboom cranes and Manitex Trolley Boom Unloaders for the states of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Fallsway Equipment is a leading service-oriented distributor of forklifts in Canton, Akron, Youngstown, Mansfield, and Marion, Ohio. Additionally, Fallsway provides sales and service of commercial truck bodies, unloaders, wreckers and other truck equipment in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and West Virginia. As a crane, forklift and truck specialist, Fallsway’s service department offers a broad range of assembly, repair, painting and up fitting services.

“We’re pleased to welcome Fallsway to our dealer network,” said Sam Rooke, Product Manager for Manitex-PM. “Fallsway’s dedication to providing quality products, service and technical support combined with their industry history and understanding makes them a great fit for our Manitex-PM knuckleboom and Manitex Trolley Boom distribution.”

Jeff Zimmer, President of Fallsway, said, “We are so excited to be working with Manitex on the Manitex Trolley Boom and Manitex-PM brands of truck mounted cranes. We are pleased to offer these high-performance products and believe they are well positioned to meet the demanding requirements of the precast and brick and block industries. We will be exhibiting the Manitex Trolley Boom brand and PM Knuckleboom at the February 2018 pre-cast show in Denver.”

For more information on Fallsway Equipment, visit www.fallsway.com or call (855) 662-4379; to learn more about Manitex-PM, visit www.manitex.com or call (512) 942-3000.

Contact:

Manitex Inc

Samuel Rooke

[email protected]

(512) 942-3014

Fallsway Equipment

Jeff Zimmer

[email protected]

Manitex Investors Contact:

Manitex International, Inc.

David Langevin

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

(708) 237-2060

[email protected]

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

Investor Relations

(516) 419-9915

[email protected]