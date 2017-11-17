Breaking News
Home / Top News / Manitex International, Inc. Welcomes Fallsway Equipment Company to PM Knuckle Boom & Manitex Trolley Boom Unloader Dealer Network

Manitex International, Inc. Welcomes Fallsway Equipment Company to PM Knuckle Boom & Manitex Trolley Boom Unloader Dealer Network

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manitex International, Inc., (NASDAQ:MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that Fallsway Equipment has been appointed as a dealer for Manitex-PM knuckleboom cranes and Manitex Trolley Boom Unloaders for the states of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Fallsway Equipment is a leading service-oriented distributor of forklifts in Canton, Akron, Youngstown, Mansfield, and Marion, Ohio. Additionally, Fallsway provides sales and service of commercial truck bodies, unloaders, wreckers and other truck equipment in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and West Virginia. As a crane, forklift and truck specialist, Fallsway’s service department offers a broad range of assembly, repair, painting and up fitting services.

“We’re pleased to welcome Fallsway to our dealer network,” said Sam Rooke, Product Manager for Manitex-PM. “Fallsway’s dedication to providing quality products, service and technical support combined with their industry history and understanding makes them a great fit for our Manitex-PM knuckleboom and Manitex Trolley Boom distribution.”

Jeff Zimmer, President of Fallsway, said, “We are so excited to be working with Manitex on the Manitex Trolley Boom and Manitex-PM brands of truck mounted cranes. We are pleased to offer these high-performance products and believe they are well positioned to meet the demanding requirements of the precast and brick and block industries. We will be exhibiting the Manitex Trolley Boom brand and PM Knuckleboom at the February 2018 pre-cast show in Denver.”

For more information on Fallsway Equipment, visit www.fallsway.com  or call (855) 662-4379; to learn more about Manitex-PM, visit www.manitex.com or call (512) 942-3000. 

Contact:

Manitex Inc
Samuel Rooke
[email protected]
(512) 942-3014

Fallsway Equipment
Jeff Zimmer
[email protected]

Manitex Investors Contact:

Manitex International, Inc.
David Langevin
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
(708) 237-2060
[email protected]

Darrow Associates, Inc.
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
Investor Relations
(516) 419-9915
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.