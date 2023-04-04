Natural Foods Industry Leaders Reinforce Commitment to Healthy Living and Environmental Sustainability with the Launch of ROC™ Hemp Hearts and the Largest Regenerative Hemp Harvest in the World

Manitoba Harvest’s New Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC™) Hemp Hearts Featuring the brand new 12oz package. details include: 10g Protein12g of Omega 3&6ROC™ Certified RegenerativeOrganic, Non-GMOVegan

NEW YORK and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manitoba Harvest, the world’s leading hemp foods brand and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), debuts the brand’s first Regenerative Organic Certified™ (ROC™) Hemp Hearts exclusively at select Whole Foods Market stores across the United States beginning in April 2023. Following the exclusivity period, the product will continue to be available at Whole Foods Market and other locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Jared Simon, President at Manitoba Harvest, said, “We are thrilled to expand our distribution with Whole Foods Market with the launch of Manitoba Harvest Regenerative Organic Certified™ Hemp Hearts as consumer interest in hemp-based foods continues to grow. Over the past year, products with hemp as an ingredient grew 1.5x faster than products with chia and flax, other leading super seeds1. As Hemp industry leaders, we’re committed to educating consumers about the vast nutritional, sustainable and versatile benefits of hemp by bringing best-in-class products to market.”

Vanessa Nguyen-Lanau, Assistant Category Merchant for Global Whole Body, Whole Foods Market, said, “Whole Foods Market is excited to bring customers a new, nutrition-packed and regenerative staple from Manitoba Harvest. Manitoba Harvest consistently delivers products that align with our customer’s lifestyle and values, and we’re excited to introduce a product that furthers our commitment to good stewardship of our environment.”

With 10g of plant protein and 12g of omegas 3 & 6 per serving, Manitoba Harvest ROC™ Hemp Hearts are an ultimate super food with a versatile, nutty flavor and vital nutrients for daily wellness like magnesium, fiber, zinc, and iron. Hemp Hearts are great for a range of dietary preferences including Vegan, Paleo, Keto, and Gluten-Free diets.

As a Certified B Corporation and brand dedicated to fostering a healthy and sustainable environment, Manitoba Harvest ROC™ Hemp Hearts take an active role in combating climate change by supporting soil health. To do this, Manitoba Harvest partners with organic farmers who work to restore degraded soil, improve biodiversity, increase carbon capture, and improve their livelihoods. Hemp is ideal for regenerative agriculture because of its deep roots and pest resilience. It also helps replenish carbon in the soil, supports living root systems, reduces the use of pesticides, and sequesters carbon. Regenerative Organic Certification also prioritizes the well-being of farming communities. For 25 years, Manitoba Harvest has supported indigenous and local farming communities by providing hemp agronomy training to improve yields and enhance financial stability.

About Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and leader in branded hemp-based foods, and is recognized as a Certified B Corporation and the first Canadian food company to attain a Carbonzero Certification.

Taking the seed-to-shelf approach since 1998, Manitoba Harvest is committed to quality, sustainability, and consumer wellness. With an extensive product portfolio of Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Hemp Protein, Hemp Protein Blends, Hemp Wellness Bars, Hemp Granola, and Hemp Oil, Manitoba Harvest products are sold globally and in approximately 17,000 retail stores across North America.

To learn more about Manitoba Harvest and shop, visit www.manitobaharvest.com and follow @manitobaharvest across all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

Media:

Berrin Noorata, news@tilray.com

Investors:

Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

______________________

1 Source: Total US Combined Channels, Total Frozen, Refrigerated, & Grocery Departments, TPL Universe, L52 Weeks ending 10/30/22

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/999275f3-8192-4e6e-b63f-1487d92fae02