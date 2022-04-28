MannKind Corporation to Hold 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 5, 2022

Breaking News
DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) will release its 2022 first quarter financial results and its management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and corporate updates at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna and Chief Financial Officer, Steven Binder.

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Company’s website at https://mannkindcorp.com/news-events/ under Events.

About MannKind Corporation
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil, where it is commercialized by the Company’s partner, Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is located in Danbury, Conn., and Westlake Village, Calif. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

For MannKind:
Rose Alinaya, Investor Relations
(818) 661-5000
Email: ir@mannkindcorp.com

