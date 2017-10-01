MannKind Corporation to Hold Investor Conference Call

Breaking News
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and (TASE:MNKD) will host a conference call on Monday, October 2, 2017 to discuss Company developments at 9:00 AM (Eastern Time).

Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna and Chief Financial Officer, Steven Binder.

To participate in the live call by telephone, please dial (888) 771-4371 or (847) 585-4405 and use the participant passcode: 45747145. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com under News & Events. 

A telephone replay of the call will be accessible for approximately 14 days following completion of the call by dialing (888) 843-7419 or (630) 652-3042 and use the participant passcode: 4574 7145#.   A replay will also be available on MannKind’s website for 14 days.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) (TASE:MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) inhalation powder, the Company’s first FDA approved product, in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

