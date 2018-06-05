MannKind Establishes Market Price Stock Purchase Plan

Breaking News
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has established a stock purchase plan that provides MannKind’s directors and executive officers with a way to purchase shares of common stock directly from the Company at the prevailing market price at the time of each purchase.

The stock purchase plan is intended to qualify for the limited exemption from stockholder approval provided by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(2), as a plan that merely provides a convenient way to purchase shares from the Company at market value. 

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of MannKind’s common stock, nor shall there be any sale of such shares in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

ABOUT MANNKIND CORPORATION
MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S.

