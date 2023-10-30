Patent covers compositions of clofazimine, and methods for treating lung infections

Development of MNKD-101 (inhaled clofazimine) continues for the potential treatment of nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, today announced a new patent (No. 11,793,808) issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering clofazimine inhalation suspension (MNKD-101), which is under development for the potential treatment of nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. The patent will expire on June 8, 2039.

“We believe this patent represents important protection for our lead pipeline asset, MNKD-101, that could potentially improve therapy for a disease that is increasingly on the rise globally,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer for MannKind Corporation. “Patients living with NTM typically rely on a series of drug treatments that often may be associated with severe side effects. Early data for MNKD-101 is promising as it suggests rapid and targeted delivery of clofazimine deep into the lung has the potential to be better tolerated.”

Pulmonary NTM infection is recognized as a major global health concern due to its rising prevalence worldwide. It is a serious infection that is caused by bacteria common in the environment that can lead to a reduction in lung function, cough, fatigue, and quality of life. It is estimated that approximately 86,000-180,000 people in the U.S. alone are living with NTM lung disease, and it is on the rise growing 8% each year with women, the elderly, and those with underlying lung conditions at greatest risk. MNKD-101 has been designated by the FDA as both an orphan drug and a qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) for the treatment of pulmonary NTM infections.

MNKD-101 is an investigational product that is not approved for any use in any country.

