Mannkind to Host Product Theater and Booth at the American Diabetes Association’s 82nd Scientific Sessions in New Orleans, June 3-7

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, will showcase its mealtime insulin solutions and expanding efforts within the diabetes community at the American Diabetes Association’s 82nd Scientific Sessions, June 3-7 in New Orleans.

“MannKind is committed to providing products that address unmet needs for patients living with diabetes,” said Alejandro Galindo, Executive Vice President, Endocrine Business Unit for MannKind Corporation. “This effort is demonstrated by our growing portfolio of products, including Afrezza® and V-Go®, that change the way diabetes is managed.”

When the exhibit hall opens at ADA, MannKind will host a booth (Booth #1019) to share information about its expanding diabetes products, host meetings with health care professionals (HCPs). MannKind will also publish an abstract on “Augmenting Clinical Trial Data within Silico Evidence to Evaluate Initial Conversion Dose Changes for Technosphere® Insulin (TI).” The abstract will be published in category 12-E Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology – Insulins.

MannKind will present a Product Theater event (product theater #3) on Saturday, June 4 at 4:30 p.m. (ET) discussing “Ultra Rapid-Acting Inhaled Insulin for Diabetes Management.” Dr. Kevin Kaiserman, Vice President, Medical Affairs & Safety, Endocrine Business Unit for MannKind Corporation, will be joined by Dr. Steven Edelman and Dr. Jeremy Pettus of Taking Control Of Your Diabetes (TCOYD) to speak during the program.

About MannKind Corporation
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of convenient and therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind was established in 1991, and is located in Danbury, Conn., Marlborough, Mass., and Westlake Village, Calif. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

AFREZZA, MANNKIND, TECHNOSPHERE, V-GO and the MannKind logo are registered trademarks of MannKind Corporation.

MANNKIND CONTACTS:
Christie Iacangelo, Corporate Communications
(818) 292-3500        
Email: media@mannkindcorp.com        

Rose Alinaya, Investor Relations
(818) 661-5000
Email: ir@mannkindcorp.com

