MannKind to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference at 9:00 AM (ET) on June 19, 2019. The conference is being held at The St. Regis in New York.

Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer, of MannKind Corporation, will provide an overview of the Company’s business during the live presentation. Steven B. Binder, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live. Interested parties can access a link to the live webcast of the presentation from the News & Events section of the Company’s website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com . The webcast replay will remain available for 14 days following the live presentation.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only orally inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

