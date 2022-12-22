With Mansion Invest, Mansion turns its members (its guests) into real estate investors & owners by allowing them to invest in the same homes they can book.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Mansion Group Inc., a Charlotte-based startup founded by investor & retired Red Ventures Chief Digital Officer John Sutton, has come out of stealth mode and announced the development and coming launch of Mansion Invest, the industry’s first vertically integrated, fractional single-family home rental real estate investment platform. Invest transforms Mansion’s customers into partial property owners by enabling them to own a share of the inspiring homes they can book across the Mansion network.

Mansion will leverage the Mansion Invest platform to expand its network of inspired, flexible, single-family rental homes across the U.S. Through this new platform, Mansion will more than 5x the number of rental homes available to its members by the end of 2023, positioning Mansion to enable its members to seamlessly move across its network of homes as they embark on the next step in their nomadic journeys.

With Mansion Invest, retail and institutional investors can tap into Mansion’s valuable real estate portfolio in an accessible and scalable way. Luxury short-term rental homes offer attractive fundamentals, including regularly generated revenue from guest bookings and single-family homes’ stability and appreciation profile. Mansion Invest shareholders will have the potential to earn dividend-yielding-passive income with 4% – 8% targeted annual dividends for most offerings, deposited every quarter, PLUS share in any home appreciation in the event of a sale and the tax benefits that come with REIT taxation for most offerings.

The launch of Mansion Invest comes at a moment when investors are increasingly looking to diversify their portfolios after continued public market losses throughout 2022. While the demand to invest in single-family homes remains high due to their stability and appreciation, the soaring interest rates have made the asset class increasingly out of reach for many investors.

“Mansion Invest provides a truly unique investment experience that allows retail investors to make real estate investment decisions in ways similar to how they shop for their own dream homes, hopefully, one that can also create tremendous value for them over time. Unlike others in the category, Mansion Invest will provide access to single-family real estate investments for all retail investors, not just high net-worth accredited investors. By creating an experience that provides them the choice of which homes to become an owner/shareholder in,” said John Sutton, Founder of Mansion Group and its primary investor, “Mansion will enable the everyday investor to invest in homes and communities they believe in. We’re creating something extraordinary for neighborhoods that can bring the pride of homeownership to the home rental space, something missing from most REITs. Combine this aspect with the ability for our investors to stay in the homes they invest in or allow their friends and family to book easily in the Mansion app, and you create a new class of SFR rentals that are more connected to the spirit of the community and those that live in it.”

Mansion Group is working to build tomorrow’s single-family rental experience for guests and investors. John Sutton & his co-founders/early investors have invested over $2MM to build the business without traditional venture capital, far less than their peers, reflecting a focus on ensuring the development of a sustainable, long-term business. Mansion has worked tirelessly over the past three years to develop the operational expertise to ensure an excellent guest experience, which leads to outstanding performance for investors in the homes on the Mansion platform. Mansion Group stands out in the fast-growing tech-enabled single-family rental space by vertically integrating and owning 100% of the homes on the platform, essential to providing uncompromising hospitality, next-generation intelligent home technology, and a consistent experience across a wide range of locations in addition to enabling Mansion to provide the platform for retail investors to become owners of the single-family rentals on Mansion.

With over 1,900+ stays managed since launching in early 2019, Mansion Group has experience in the complex single-family rental space unmatched by most tech startups; and experience that has delivered consistently great customers reviews, many of whom highlight “hospitality, quality of the design, and excellent attention to detail” as top reasons for choosing Mansion properties over alternative homes on platforms like Airbnb. Through the Mansion Life app, consumers can book a home with inspiring designs (furnished by the in-house furniture & interior design brand MansionDistrict.com), exceptional amenities, high-quality beds, hotel-grade cleaning, and 24/7 concierge services.

Mansion Group, which began as a real estate investment company and has become a leader in using AI-powered analytics to identify investment homes, owns and operates numerous properties across Charlotte, NC. The company acquired these properties after evaluating them using Mansion’s proprietary AI+Human platform, “TheButler,” which analyzes thousands of data points such as recent sales, Average Daily Rates of competitors, nearby hotel occupancy, walkability, historical appreciation, submitted development permits, and more to identify target investment homes. By early 2023, Mansion plans to more than double its rental investment properties by expanding into new high-demand cities in the southeast U.S.

The next generation of companies are ones where users are transformed into owners. Introducing ownership to the Mansion platform unlocks access to wealth creation for the average investor and a more significant affinity for the Mansion member experience. In tandem, Mansion opens location expansion, which results in more growth and opportunities for people to enjoy the home rental experience of the future.

Mansion Invest is currently in closed BETA as Mansion works alongside its FINRA-registered Broker Dealer Dalmore Group to register the offering with the SEC, but interested investors can join the waitlist at MansionLife.com; waitlist slots are limited. Questions can be directed to invest@mansion.io.

