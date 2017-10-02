ManTech Completes the Acquisition of InfoZen

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq:MANT) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of InfoZen for $180 million in cash. InfoZen is a leading IT solutions provider with domain expertise in modernization, agile / DevOps software development, cloud migration, and threat monitoring and assessment capabilities in support of critical national and homeland security missions.

InfoZen will become a part of ManTech’s Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) group, led by Daniel J. Keefe. Mr. Keefe said, “The combination enhances our capabilities in enterprise and mission IT solutions, and strengthens our long-standing relationships with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Our mission-focused cultures are well aligned and we look forward to working with their talented employees to provide continued excellent service to our customers.”

“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of InfoZen and formally welcome its extraordinary employees into the ManTech family. We are very excited about the prospects for our combined company,” said ManTech’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Kevin M. Phillips.

ManTech funded the acquisition from cash on hand and its existing line of credit. InfoZen is expected to add approximately $25 million of revenue to the remainder of ManTech’s fiscal year and fourth quarter.

ManTech provides innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the intelligence community; the departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veteran Affairs, and Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the health and space community; and other U.S. Government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes cybersecurity; software and systems development; enterprise information technology; multi-discipline intelligence; command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); program protection and mission assurance; systems engineering; supply chain management and logistics; test and evaluation (T&E); training; and management consulting. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Statements and assumptions made in this press release, which do not address historical facts, constitute “forward-looking” statements that ManTech believes to be within the definition in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” or “plan,” or the negative of these terms or words of similar import are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes we anticipate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results we anticipate, include, but are not limited to, the following: failure to maintain our relationship with the U.S. government, or failure to compete effectively for new contract awards or to retain existing U.S. government contracts; issues relating to competing effectively for awards procured through the competitive bidding process, including the adverse impact of delay caused by competitors’ protests of contracts awards received by us; inability to recruit and retain sufficient number of employees with specialized skill sets who are in great demand and limited supply; adverse changes in U.S. government spending for programs we support, whether due to changing mission priorities, socio-economic policies that reduce the contracts that we may bid on, cost reduction and efficiency initiatives by our customers, or other federal budget constraints generally; failure to obtain option awards, task orders or funding under contracts; increased exposure to risks associated with conducting business internationally; failure to realize the full amount of our backlog or adverse changes in the timing of receipt of revenues under contracts included in backlog; renegotiation, modification or termination of our contracts, or failure to perform in conformity with contract terms or our expectations; disruption of our business or damage to our reputation resulting from security breaches in customer systems, internal systems or services failures (including as a result of cyber or other security threats), or employee or subcontractor misconduct; failure to successfully integrate acquired companies or businesses into our operations or to realize any accretive or synergistic effects from such acquisitions; adverse changes in business conditions that may cause our investments in recorded goodwill to become impaired; non-compliance with, or adverse changes in, complex U.S. government laws, procurement regulations or processes; and adverse results of U.S. government audits or other investigations of our government contracts. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in ManTech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 22, 2017, Item 1A of Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and, from time to time, in ManTech’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date of this press release, and ManTech undertakes no obligation to publicly update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

