ManTech Named a “Best for Vets Employer – 2020” by Military Times

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Latest Award Underscores ManTech’s Achievements as the Gold Standard of Veteran Hiring and Career Enablement

Jeff Brody, ManTech Chief Human Resources Officer

"Veterans look to ManTech as the gold standard in hiring, training and long-term career enablement and advancement.”

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) has been named a “Best for Vets Employer – 2020” by Military Times, ranking number 15 out of 144 companies. With a workforce more than 48 percent Veteran strong, ManTech once again scored among the highest for its commitment to hiring and retaining military personnel and reservists.

“ManTech is well-known and respected by service men and women who share our commitment to the mission of Securing the Future in ways that advance and protect our nation,” said Jeff Brody, ManTech’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “When the time comes for them to consider careers in the private sector, Veterans look to ManTech as the gold standard in hiring, training and long-term career enablement and advancement.”

ManTech’s Veteran support begins months before armed forces personnel leave the military, by providing extensive forums that prepare them for the transition to civilian work. Those that join ManTech benefit from comprehensive educational programs that have earned the company Chief Learning Officer magazine’s “2020 Earning Elite – Gold” award for the nation’s finest learning and development initiatives.

“At ManTech, we focus on advancing Veterans’ ability to serve the world’s most important customers,” added Brody. “On Day One they can begin tuition-paid degree programs in cyber, analytics and cloud computing at Purdue University Global, and leverage thousands of free Skillsoft courses in technology and business that advance their careers and lead to lifelong opportunity.”

About ManTech
ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford
ManTech
Executive Director, External Communications
(M) 571.466.7550
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c1092aa-b712-457d-921f-4130439f68e0

