HERNDON, Va., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ManTech today announced the appointment of Mark Bortfeld as Senior Vice President of the Navy Segment, reporting to David Hathaway, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the company’s Defense Sector.

“With more than 30 years of experience in government contracting, operations and service delivery, Mark Bortfeld’s expertise includes driving growth and implementing new technologies with customers,” said David Hathaway. “His knowledge of customer relationship management and his track record of managing successful business units are just some of the achievements that will help ManTech continue to grow and support our Navy customers’ missions.”

Bortfeld joins ManTech from Peraton, where he served as Vice President and General Manager of Navy and Marine Corps Programs from 2020, overseeing capabilities across the mission spectrum of mission systems, applications, unmanned solutions and services. Prior to Peraton, he held senior executive positions at Perspecta, Hewlett-Packard, and Electronic Data Systems.

“As an industry and U.S. Navy veteran, I am very proud to join a company with ManTech’s reputation of Bringing Digital to the Mission for this important customer,” said Bortfeld. “My goal is to enable this incredible team to set and achieve a benchmark of performance on Navy customer missions that generates new business and drives successful recompete management for even greater growth.”

Bortfeld’s appointment is effective today, following the retirement of Navy Segment Senior Vice President Red Hoover.

“After 27 years in the Navy followed by more than 10 years at ManTech, Red has dedicated his career in support of our nation’s security and created a formidable Navy team at ManTech with an impressive track record of customer success, program growth and winning,” said Hathaway.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. federal government agencies. In business more than 54 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

