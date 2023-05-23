(Media statement on the passing of ManTech Co-Founder George J. Pedersen at the age of 87)

HERNDON, Va., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ManTech family and those in the national security and federal contracting community will remember ManTech Co-Founder George J. Pedersen for his more than 50 years of leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, patriotism and dedication toward ensuring our country’s most critical missions.

He was an exceptional visionary, entrepreneur and leader whose unwavering commitment and pioneering spirit shaped the industry. George always led by example, was passionate about America and built ManTech from its founding in 1968 to the leader in the government services industry that it is today. He cared deeply for his country, the mission and every ManTech employee.

ManTech Chairman of Board Kevin Phillips said, “All of us at ManTech are deeply saddened by George’s passing. He was an early founder in our industry as well as a leader in the growth of the Greater Washington, D.C. region. He was gifted in business, an adaptive and decisive leader, and most of all committed to the missions that helped secure the lives and liberties of our nation’s citizens. His compassion and care of those in the ManTech family were legendary. He never gave up on something or someone he believed in. We will miss him, but his legacy will continue within ManTech and in our continued support of our nation.”

ManTech CEO & President Matt Tait said, “George was not only a visionary entrepreneur but a remarkable and caring individual who played a pivotal role in shaping ManTech into the company it is today. George’s legacy of service, sacrifice and mission success will long be remembered and remain a bedrock at ManTech and across the government industry.”

