ManTech Wins $118 Million Navy Contract for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Intelligent Systems Engineering Support

David Hathaway, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced a five-year, $118 million contract to support Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane with innovative technology solutions that will advance Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) for a range of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) including the MQ-4C Triton. ManTech was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

“At ManTech, Intelligent Systems Engineering is a core competency where we excel at developing innovative solutions that set the bar for advancing the customer mission in new, exciting and unprecedented ways,” said David Hathaway, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “Under this important recompete win, our aim is to ensure battle-space dominance at speed across the full range of combat scenarios.”

Specific technology solutions will include model-based systems engineering (MBSE) merged with ManTech’s advanced cyber range environment, ACRE®, and Electro-Optical Infrared (EO-IR) sensors for superior situational awareness in all light conditions. End-to-end encryption will ensure the security and integrity of systems – and all data captured for ISR.

About the DOD IAC Program
The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About ManTech
ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 53 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/929aff13-3ce5-4558-9582-edd5e0288132

