ManTech Wins $136 Million U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory Contract to Advance Future Capabilities

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) announced today that it has been awarded a $136 million contract to support science and technology research and development for the United States Marine Corps. ManTech was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense (DoD) Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) Multiple Award Contract (MAC).

DoD IAC MAC task orders are competitively awarded by the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) for work at various U.S. military organizations. The contract directly supports the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory in its work to identify and develop emerging and new capabilities that support Force Design 2030. The contract is for five years. ManTech is Bringing Digital to the Mission® with research, development, testing and evaluation support that applies its expertise in analytics, automation, AI, Cognitive Cyber and Space Operations.

“Through our experience with and commitment to developing innovative capabilities that give U.S. Marine Corps forces a decisive advantage, ManTech is a trusted partner of this customer,” said David Hathaway, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “Our sophisticated capabilities help ensure dominance in the air, space, on the sea and the ground, and in the fifth domain of cyber – now and in the future.”

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of the Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program supports the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information (STI) development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community. The DoD IAC serves as a bridge between the warfighter and the acquisition community, offering an enhanced research base of STI and flexible MACs that yield new STI for reuse within DoD daily.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 53 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

