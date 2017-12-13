Mantra Venture Group, Ltd. Receives Name Change Approval

LONGWOOD, Fla., Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mantra Venture Group, Ltd, (OTC:MVTG) (the “Company”), announced today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) has approved the Company’s previously-announced decision to change its name to Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. FINRA also approved the Company’s request to change its ticker symbol from MVTG to SGSIF on the OTC Markets. The common shares will trade under the CUSIP number 84764H102.

The changes are anticipated to be effective as of the opening of market trading on Friday, December 15, 2017.

About Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc.:

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. operates through its AW Solutions and Mantra Energy Alternatives subsidiaries.

AW Solutions (AWS) is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean. The Company’s subsidiary Mantra Energy Alternatives is developing electrochemical technologies designed to make reducing greenhouse gas emissions profitable. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at SEC.gov.

