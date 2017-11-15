Breaking News
Home / Top News / Mantra Venture Group, Ltd Receives over $580K in New Purchase Orders

Mantra Venture Group, Ltd Receives over $580K in New Purchase Orders

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

LONGWOOD, Fla., Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mantra Venture Group, Ltd, (OTC:MVTG) (the “Company”), announces that its AW Solutions subsidiary, a single-source provider of end-to-end next-generation wireless and wireline network solutions, to the service provider (carrier) and corporate enterprise markets, has recently received over $580 thousand in new contract awards. The customer orders are to audit fiber networks. The work has recently commenced, and the revenue will be realized in Q4 of 2017. 

Roger Ponder, CEO stated; “These new orders for services confirm our status as a premier “go to” service provider for clients needing to audit their fiber assets to support future small cell densification projects and distributed antennas systems (DAS). We anticipate seeing more of this activity into 2018.  Mr. Ponder added: “We are building a backlog of work and these new orders confirm AW Solutions’ ability to meet the increasing demands of the enterprise and service provider markets.”

About Mantra Venture Group:

Mantra Venture Group Ltd. (MVTG) operates through its AW Solutions and Mantra Energy Alternatives subsidiaries.

AW Solutions (AWS) is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean. The Company’s subsidiary Mantra Energy Alternatives is developing electrochemical technologies designed to make reducing greenhouse gas emissions profitable.  For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at SEC.gov.

Forward-looking statements:
The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company’s performance, are all “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances, and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Mantra Venture Group, Ltd
561-672-7068

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.