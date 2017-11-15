Mantra Venture Group, Ltd Receives over $580K in New Purchase Orders

LONGWOOD, Fla., Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mantra Venture Group, Ltd, (OTC:MVTG) (the “Company”), announces that its AW Solutions subsidiary, a single-source provider of end-to-end next-generation wireless and wireline network solutions, to the service provider (carrier) and corporate enterprise markets, has recently received over $580 thousand in new contract awards. The customer orders are to audit fiber networks. The work has recently commenced, and the revenue will be realized in Q4 of 2017.

Roger Ponder, CEO stated; “These new orders for services confirm our status as a premier “go to” service provider for clients needing to audit their fiber assets to support future small cell densification projects and distributed antennas systems (DAS). We anticipate seeing more of this activity into 2018. Mr. Ponder added: “We are building a backlog of work and these new orders confirm AW Solutions’ ability to meet the increasing demands of the enterprise and service provider markets.”

About Mantra Venture Group:

Mantra Venture Group Ltd. (MVTG) operates through its AW Solutions and Mantra Energy Alternatives subsidiaries.

AW Solutions (AWS) is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean. The Company’s subsidiary Mantra Energy Alternatives is developing electrochemical technologies designed to make reducing greenhouse gas emissions profitable. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at SEC.gov.

