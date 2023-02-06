Rise in utilization of manual resuscitation to provide breathing support during respiratory failure in adult patients is anticipated to propel the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –Rise in usage of manual resuscitators in emergency care for patients suffering from respiratory failure is driving the market. Medtech companies are focusing on introducing portable resuscitators with advanced features to meet market demand. The manual resuscitators market is projected to exceed US$ 883.7 Mn by 2031.

Increase in usage of cost-efficient resuscitators in emergency and critical care settings is expected to propel the manual resuscitators industry in the near future. Mechanical ventilation enables caregivers to provide adequate ventilation to patients when an advanced mechanical ventilation is not indicated or not accessible. As per a research report on the global manual resuscitators market, self-inflating resuscitators have become popular in emergency settings.

Companies in the manual resuscitators market are offering resuscitation bags with sensors to easily monitor and control volume and pressure levels. Usage of manual oxygen resuscitators had increased in the past few years, especially among COVID-19 patients with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). These were used to deliver respirations to patients in intensive care units.

Key Findings of Market Study

Lucrative Demand for Portable and Advanced Resuscitation Units : Demand for safe, easy-to-use, and portable manual resuscitators is anticipated to create significant opportunities for companies in the market. Surge in demand for technologically advanced equipment for the elderly is expected to propel the manual resuscitators industry in the next few years.

Significant Usage of Self-Inflating Resuscitators to Create Lucrative Opportunities: The self-inflating resuscitators segment held dominant share of the manual resuscitators market in 2021. Self-inflating resuscitators have gained significant traction among patients. Rise in prevalence of respiratory failure, especially among adults, has bolstered demand for these resuscitators in the past few years.

Key Drivers

Rise in incidence of respiratory failure, such as in cardiac arrest and other emergency situations, is expected to drive demand for manual resuscitators

Increase in investment in emergency medical services and systems in several countries is likely to bolster manual resuscitators market development

Surge in prevalence of COPD and associated health burden in patients have created lucrative market demand

Regional Growth Dynamics

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in incidence of various types of respiratory failure is augmenting the market in the region.

North America is a lucrative manual resuscitators market. The market in the region is witnessing new product development owing to presence of several prominent medical equipment manufacturers in the U.S. Rise in investment in emergency medical care infrastructure is likely to fuel the expansion of the market in the region.

Competition Landscape

Leading players are focusing on merger & acquisition and restructuring of product portfolio in order to gain market share. The global market landscape is fragmented, with the presence of several large players. Prominent companies in the manual resuscitators industry are Ambu A/S, Shining World Health Care Co. Ltd., Flexicare Group Limited, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Vyare Medical, Medline Industries, Teleflex Incorporated, and Mercury Medical.

Manual Resuscitators Market Segmentation

Product

Self-inflating Resuscitators

T-piece Resuscitators

Flow-inflating Resuscitators

Age Group

Adult

Pediatric

Material

Silicone

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Usage

Reusable

Disposable

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

