The global manual resuscitators market growth is driven by the rise in prevalence of respiratory failures and the increase in spending on emergency care infrastructure, notably in developing countries.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global manual resuscitators market size stood at USD 551.2 Mn in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 883.7 Mn by 2031. The global industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2031.

Prevalence of respiratory failures is anticipated to rise in the near future. This is estimated to drive business opportunities in the global manual resuscitators market. Manual oxygen resuscitator provides emergency and critical care, and is utilized for manual ventilation. Growth in geriatric populace and higher prevalence of respiratory failures among the elderly are anticipated to fuel market development between 2022 and 2031.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 551.2 Mn in 2021 Estimated Value USD 883.7 Mn by 2031 Growth Rate 4.9% Forecast Period 2022–2031

Governments of various countries are investing significantly in enhancing the infrastructure for emergency treatments in healthcare institutions. Companies in the global manual resuscitators market are concentrating on creating advanced manual resuscitators that are safe, transportable, and yet affordable. This is predicted to have a favorable effect on the global manual resuscitators market between 2022 and 2031.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on product, the self-inflating resuscitators segment is anticipated to lead the global market in the next few years. It is expected to account for significant market share. According to market forecast, rise in occurrence of respiratory failures is anticipated fuel segment expansion. Self-inflating resuscitator employs mechanical bellows to offer patient ventilation. It is simple to operate and offers a more constant supply of air to the patient. Therefore, it is favored over the conventional bag-valve-mask resuscitator. Demand for self-inflating resuscitators that are simple to use is high across the globe. This is likely to boost the segment in the near future.

Based on age group, the adult segment is projected to account for major share of the global industry during the forecast period. Adults are making use of manual resuscitators more due to the increase in respiratory problems. These devices are employed in emergency circumstances in hospitals and other healthcare settings.

Global Manual Resuscitators Market: Growth Drivers

Respiratory failure is a dangerous medical condition that has high morbidity and fatality rate. A progressive lung condition known as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is marked by the loss of lung function. A number of factors, including heredity, exposure to pollutants in air, and smoking, contribute to its development. The most common cause of respiratory failure, COPD, necessitates manual ventilation assistance. The World Health Organization (WHO) ranks COPD as the third most common cause of mortality globally. By 2030, it is anticipated to rank as the sixth most common cause of death. These market figures indicate that use of manual resuscitators would grow in the near future due to the rise in prevalence of respiratory failures.

Facilities offering emergency care services comprise intensive care units (ICUs), emergency rooms, and other medical buildings. At these institutions, patients suffering respiratory failures get emergency care using manual resuscitators. Rise in investment in emergency care infrastructure, especially in developing countries, is projected to fuel market development in the near future. Developing countries are concentrating on enhancing their healthcare infrastructure in order to offer better healthcare services. This comprises a rise in spending on emergency care facilities such as emergency rooms and ICUs.

Global Manual Resuscitators Market: Regional Landscape

North America accounted for significant market share of approximately 30.0% in 2021. The market in the region is anticipated to be quite profitable from 2022 to 2031. Rise in preterm births, respiratory failures, and investment in emergency care infrastructure in North America is expected to drive the market demand. Market development in North America is further fueled by the lucrative presence of major manufacturers in the U.S. Manual resuscitators are currently the subject of ongoing research and development, which is also expected to foster commercial expansion in the region.

