The 2024 Hiring Insights Report: Manufacturing Edition from GoodTime highlights how the sector is embracing AI and automation to navigate a hiring landscape marked by labor shortages, a surge in specialized talent needs, and evolving work models.

Today, GoodTime released its 2024 Hiring Insights Report: Manufacturing Edition , revealing how talent acquisition (TA) teams in the manufacturing sector have turned to technology to counter hiring challenges.

Amidst a surge in specialized talent demands, particularly for roles like software engineers, the manufacturing sector achieved 44.3% of their hiring goals on average in 2023. The report, based on insights from 105 HR and TA professionals in the sector, shows a shift towards embracing technology to optimize hiring efficiency and improve candidate experience.

Key findings from the report:

100% of manufacturing TA teams surveyed used some form of automation or AI.

86% of TA leaders in the sector plan to invest in more hiring technology in 2024.

Persistent challenges include adapting to remote work, managing compensation expectations, and talent retention.

38% of manufacturing companies reported layoffs in 2023.

Manufacturing’s strategic response:

In the face of massive hiring hurdles, the sector’s TA leaders have:

Integrated AI and automation in areas like resume screening and interview scheduling.

Enhanced the candidate experience and interview scheduling process.

Standardized hiring processes for improved efficiency and fairness.

“Manufacturing companies are not just adapting, but innovating at an impressive rate,” said Ahryun Moon, CEO & Co-Founder of GoodTime. “It’s a sector where balancing technological advancements with the human element isn’t just a strategy – it’s a necessity. This pivot towards AI and smarter hiring processes isn’t just about keeping pace; it’s about setting a new standard for how we approach talent acquisition in an industry known for its resilience and ingenuity.”

