Manufacturing 3D Printer Industry size is predicted to register 15% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 driven by Wide use of rapid prototyping.

Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manufacturing 3D Printer Market could cross a valuation of USD 70 billion by 2032, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry growth is driven by the focus among manufacturers toward leveraging 3D printing for rapid prototyping and customization. This technology enables companies to swiftly iterate product designs and respond to changing consumer demands, ultimately reducing time-to-market and enhancing competitiveness. For instance, a sports kayak maker, Melker of Sweden utilized 3D printer manufacturing for prototyping full-size kayaks for North American market.

Moreover, manufacturing 3D printer is being applauded for cost efficiency and waste reduction. The ability to fabricate intricate components with minimal material waste is revolutionizing traditional manufacturing processes. This shift not only reduces operational costs but also contributes to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly production environment.

Progress & precision with stereolithography technology

Manufacturing 3D printer market from stereolithography segment is witnessing unprecedented growth due to its precision and versatility. This technology relies on ultraviolet (UV) lasers to solidify liquid resin layer by layer, creating highly detailed and accurate prototypes. The precision allows for the creation of intricate and detailed prototypes. Industries such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare are embracing this technology to develop complex parts and components with unmatched precision.

Strength & durability of metal

The manufacturing 3D printer market from metal material segment will gain demand through 2032. With the ability to print metal parts and components, the industries like aerospace, healthcare, and automotive have innovative possibilities. Metal 3D printing offers superior strength and durability, making it suitable for critical applications in industries where structural integrity is paramount. It is leveraged to produce lightweight yet robust components, leading to improved fuel efficiency and performance in automotive as well as aerospace sectors.

Strategic investments in R&D to fuel APAC market growth

Asia Pacific manufacturing 3D printer market is poised for significant expansion over 2023 and 2032, driven by industrialization and technological advancements. There are notable investments in 3D printing technologies, with governments and corporations recognizing the potential for innovation and economic growth. China, in particular, is leading the charge, with fundings in additive manufacturing infrastructure, fostering a conducive environment for market growth.

The prominent players in the global manufacturing 3D printer market are 3D Systems, CleanGreen 3D Limited, Groupe Gorge, Ultimaker, Protolabs, Renishaw, SLM Solutions, EOS GmbH, Beijing Tiertime Technology, GE, HP, Materialise, Optomec, Stratasy, and Voxeljet.

