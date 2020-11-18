Manufacturing Content Marketers Shift Gears in a COVID World 

Breaking News
Manufacturing content marketers are doing the big things to adapt in a COVID-19 world, including making changes and adjustments to their messaging strategies, editorial calendar, social media and more.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manufacturing content marketers are doing the big things to adapt in a COVID-19 world, including making changes and adjustments to their messaging strategies, editorial calendar, social media and more. These are just some of the findings in the new research report out today, Manufacturing Content Marketing Benchmarks, Budgets, and Trends: Insights for 2021 produced by the Content Marketing Institute (CMI) and sponsored by GlobalSpec.

To see the full report, visit:  http://cmi.media/mfg2021

Every year, CMI’s annual B2B research report delves into industry benchmarks, budgets, and trends. This report presents the responses from the manufacturing content marketers who took part in that broader 11th annual content marketing survey. But given the unique changes and challenges of 2020, this year we added a set of questions to gauge marketers’ responses to the pandemic in the short term and as they plan for 2021. 

Here are some of those highlights:

  • 84% were quick to make changes to their content marketing when the pandemic hit.
  • 70% have changed their targeting/messaging strategy.
  • 60% have adjusted their editorial calendar.
  • 57% have put more resources toward social media/online communities.
  • 91% expect some of the changes to stay in effect for the foreseeable future.

Regarding their overall success with content marketing over the last 12 months, 30% of manufacturing respondents report their organization has been extremely/very successful, with another 61% indicating moderate success. Sixty-nine percent think the pandemic will have a major or moderate long-term impact on their organization’s overall content marketing success.

“Manufacturing content marketers, like other content marketers, will have to continue to be nimble with their content marketing efforts,” explains Lisa Murton Beets, research director, Content Marketing Institute. “Digital becomes even more important as the pandemic continues. Manufacturing content marketers say the content types that produced the best overall content marketing results over the previous 12 months were video followed by virtual events/webinars/online courses. I expect these to continue to be important as marketers look for ways to stay connected with their audiences in a meaningful way during the pandemic.” 

To view all CMI research and to subscribe to our emails visit: contentmarketinginstitutecom/research

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. Learn more at ContentMarketingInstitute.com

 About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

Press Contact:
Amanda Subler
[email protected]﻿

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0435e984-e50d-4c55-ab91-02d5f1e75609

