New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global manufacturing execution systems market size is estimated to attain at ~ 11 % CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 33.50 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 13 billion in the year 2022. This growth is estimated to be influenced by growing manufacturing activities. For instance, the manufacturing production output has increased by about 3% in the year 2022 all across the globe.

A comprehensive, dynamic software system known as a “manufacturing execution system,” or “MES,” tracks, documents, and manages the entire manufacturing process from raw materials to final goods. Hence, the demand for manufacturing execution systems is growing.Additionally, the manufacturing activities are projected to cause a high level of emission owing to the rework of manufacturing activities further also leading to the wastage of energy. About 8 Gt of CO2 were directly emitted by the manufacturing industry in 2022, making up a quarter of all CO2 emissions from worldwide energy systems. Most of this energy is wasted owing to rework. Hence, with the deployment of manufacturing execution systems, the waste could be reduced of energy and also raw materials.

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to garner the highest market share.

The Hybrid segment to garner the highest revenue

Market in the Asia Pacific region to grow at a notable rate.

Growing Production of Automotive to Boost the Growth of Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market

In 2022, the global production of automobiles increased by around 4%, which translates to the production of about 84 automobiles. Hence, the demand for manufacturing execution is high in automotive. Automobile production is not just carried out in the facilities of well-known automakers. To ensure a flawless finished product, a number of providers execute a significant amount of the necessary work before the automobile is finally assembled. This indicates, for instance, that metals or polymers are created in advance and then treated to enable the end product on the assembly line. As a result, the process of making automobiles is a network that links multiple industries and functions throughout many different locations. Therefore, in order to carry out this process effectively the adoption of manufacturing execution systems is growing.

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market: Regional Overview

The global manufacturing execution systems market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing IoT-Connected Devices to Driver the Growth of the Market in North America

The North America manufacturing execution systems market is anticipated to garner the highest share of 33% by the end of 2035. This could be owing to rising IoT connected devices. Currently, there are nearly 2 billion IoT connected devices in North America which is further set to grow to about 5 billion by 2030. The popularity of IoT is growing owing to the rising trend of smart cities, smart homes, and also smart factories. Hence, industries are also seen adopting IoT significantly in this region which they would further implement in manufacturing execution systems.

Rising Government Investment in Industry 4.0 to Influence Market Expansion in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific market manufacturing execution systems market is also set to have notable growth over the coming years. The major element to boost the market expansion in this region is rising government investment in the industry 4.0 initiative. Over the past ten years, expenditures in Industry 4.0 have increased by over 10X and are projected to reach about USD 199 billion by 2025.

Manufacturing Execution Systems, Segmentation by Deployment Mode

On-Premise

On-Cloud

Hybrid

The hybrid segment is expected to garner the largest share of 43% over the forecast period. This rise in the segment could be encouraged by the growing demand for oil & and gas, as it requires real-time data that can be provided by the hybrid sector. In 2022, worldwide demand for crude oil (including biofuels) reached about 98 million barrels per day, and in 2023, it is predicted to reach close to 100 million barrels each day.

Manufacturing Execution Systems, Segmentation by End-Use Industry

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Aerospace & Defense

The pharmaceutical segment is poised to have significant growth over the forecast period. The major element to influence this segment growth is growing pharmaceutical industry owing to rising geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization, one in six individuals on the globe will reach the age of 60 or older by 2030. By this point, there are expected to be 1.4 billion people over the age of 60, up from 1 billion in 2020. The total amount of individuals in the world who are 60 or older will double (to 2.1 billion) by 2050. Hence, in order to provide them best medication the demand for manufacturing execution systems is estimated to grow.

Manufacturing Execution Systems, Segmentation by Offering

Software

Services

Manufacturing Execution Systems, Segmentation by Application

Monitoring

Production Control

Production Documentation

Production Disposition

Inventory Management ‘

Maintenance

Quality Management

Plant-Wide Production Planning

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global manufacturing execution systems market that are profiled by Research Nester are Epicor Software Corporation, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SAP SE, ABB Ltd, Dassault Systemes S.A., AAVEVA Group Plc, Applied Materials Inc., Oracle Corporation, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., and others.

Recent Development in the Market

To help manufacturers fulfil demands for production efficiency, quality, visibility, and shortened time to production, Siemens AG created Siemens Opcenter for the management of manufacturing operations (MOM). Siemens Opcenter also has a web-based, cutting-edge, unified, customizable, and comfortable user interface, in addition to advanced planning and scheduling, manufacturing execution, quality management, and laboratory management, to name only a few MOM capabilities.

The acquisition of eFlex Systems by Epicor Software Corporation will develop MES capabilities, assist manufacturers in increasing productivity, digitize processes using open protocols and tools, and enable operators to quickly deploy loT devices such DC tooling, barcode scanners, and others to complete the task at hand.

