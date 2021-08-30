Manus Bio and Givaudan achieve key milestones in sustainable ingredient development; launch planned for November

The two companies strengthen collaboration for development of additional new products through Manus Bio’s BioAssemblyLine™ Cell Factory engineering platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manus Bio Inc. (Manus Bio), a leading US manufacturer of sustainable natural products, and Givaudan SA (Givaudan), a global leader in taste and wellbeing, have achieved key milestones in the development of an important natural and sustainable food and beverage ingredient using Manus Bio’s advanced fermentation platform.

The new ingredient has been successfully manufactured to both scale and quality and is ready for broader commercialization, with general market availability anticipated in early Q4, 2021. Following the successful development of this first ingredient, Manus Bio and Givaudan have strengthened their collaboration to focus on additional new ingredients. In a new agreement, Manus Bio will receive an upfront payment and development milestones to develop sustainable biomanufacturing processes for a selection of ingredients using its proprietary technology. Manus Bio retains all manufacturing rights for these ingredients, and Givaudan will commercialize the ingredients on an exclusive worldwide basis.

“Manus Bio and Givaudan have partnered for many years, and the achievements announced today are evidence of this successful collaboration and the power of Manus Bio’s BioAssemblyLine™ Cell Factory engineering platform. With this milestone and a common outlook to the future, we will now expand the application of our sustainable biomanufacturing platform to a number of new ingredients,” said Dr. Ajikumar Parayil, Chief Executive Officer of Manus Bio. “Combining Manus Bio’s high-performing ingredients with Givaudan’s leading formulation capability in taste and wellbeing will enable customers to introduce innovative and sustainable consumer brands.”

Fabio Campanile, Givaudan’s Global Head of Science & Technology, Taste & Wellbeing added, “We are excited to have achieved these important milestones with Manus Bio in the development of a key ingredient for our industry and look forward to commercializing it in the coming months. We are also pleased to expand our collaboration in the development of new ingredients, leveraging Manus’s cell factory engineering platform. We are confident that our combined efforts will yield additional natural and sustainable materials in the near term for use in a variety of products.”

About Manus Bio

Manus Bio leverages rapid advances in Biology to produce complex natural ingredients used in our daily lives as flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, cosmetics, vitamins, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural chemicals. Using its advanced fermentation technology, Manus Bio recreates natural processes for next-generation industrial biomanufacturing and provides sustainable and cost-effective sources of ingredients for health, wellness, and nutrition. To learn more, visit www.manusbio.com, or contact [email protected]

About Givaudan

Givaudan is the global leader in the creation of flavours and fragrances, with its heritage stretching back over 250 years, the Company has a long history of innovating tastes and scents. From a favourite drink to your daily meal, from prestige perfumes to cosmetics and laundry care, its creations inspire emotions and delight millions of consumers the world over. The Company is committed to driving purpose-led, long-term growth while leading the way to improve happiness and health for people and nature. In the fiscal year 2020, the Company employed almost 16,000 people worldwide and achieved sales of CHF 6.3 billion and a free cash flow of 12.8% of sales. Let’s imagine together on www.givaudan.com.

About Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing

Powered by innovation and creativity, Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing aims to shape the future of food by becoming the co-creation partner of choice to its customers. Built on its global leadership position in flavours and taste, the Company goes beyond to create food experiences that do good and feel good, for body, mind and planet. With an expanded portfolio of products across flavours, taste, functional and nutritional solutions and a deep knowledge of the food ecosystem, Givaudan’s passion is to collaborate with customers and partners to develop game changing innovations in food and beverage. Let’s imagine together the future of food. Learn more at www.givaudan.com/taste-wellbeing.

CONTACT: Contact: Manus Bio: [email protected] Givaudan: Jeff Peppet, Director Communications Givaudan +1 513 293 3740 [email protected]