Manus Bio Expands Sales and Marketing Team with Two Key Hires

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and AUGUSTA, Ga., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manus Bio Inc. (Manus Bio), announced today the expansion of its sales and marketing team with the hires of Heather Barbarino as Vice President of Marketing and Gary Dempsey as Vice President of Sales & Business Development. Ms. Barbarino will be responsible for all activities related to natural sweetener brands and will oversee the execution of Manus Bio’s global marketing strategy. Mr. Dempsey will be responsible for sales and business development activities across Manus Bio’s portfolio of products. Both Ms. Barbarino and Mr. Dempsey will report to Brendan Naulty, President of Sweeteners & Natural Ingredients.

“Manus Bio has multiple ingredients in production and a significant pipeline of products on the way, so now is the time to expand our team to accelerate our commercial activities,” said Brendan Naulty. “With close to three decades of transformational experience in marketing and communications, Heather will bring leadership, knowledge and proven know-how to our branding and transformation plan.” Mr. Naulty continued, “Gary is a seasoned sales executive with strong industry and market awareness as well as an extensive network of key industry contacts. I am confident that both Heather and Gary, each with proven track records of success in their respective roles, will be tremendous assets for our company.”

Prior to joining Manus Bio, Ms. Barbarino served as the Marketing and Communications leader at TIC Gums, where she led the transformation from traditional marketing to a robust global marketing and digital strategy. She also worked in a global marketing role within Food and Beverage segments at Aptar, specializing in strategic marketing, voice of the customer analysis, and IP acquisitions. Ms. Barbarino has held various executive positions in product development and management on an international scale where she has a proven track record of driving business results through innovative campaigns and building high-performance teams across a variety of industries. She holds a B.S in Management with a focus in global marketing from Penn State University.

Mr. Dempsey joins Manus Bio with over 25 years of commercial leadership in the Food Ingredient, Flavors, and Food and Beverage industries and has held strategic sales roles with Givaudan, Symrise, and Doehler. Multilingual and multicultural, Mr. Dempsey has lived and worked both in the U.S. and overseas.   He holds a Master’s degree from The London School of Economics and a B.A. from Miami University in Ohio.

“I am proud to join Manus Bio, a company whose mission on providing access to natural ingredients is truly transformative and impactful, not just for today but for building sustainable solutions for tomorrow. I look forward to introducing this exceptional manufacturing technology to different markets all around the world,” said Ms. Barbarino.

Mr. Dempsey commented, “I am very pleased to be joining the Manus Bio team. Manus Bio’s growing product portfolio has already generated significant interest from ingredient and consumer product companies around the globe, and I am excited to work with our customers on providing sustainable, economical, high-performing ingredients.”

About Manus Bio

Manus Bio leverages rapid advances in Biology to produce complex natural ingredients used in our daily lives as flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, cosmetics, vitamins, pharmaceuticals and agricultural chemicals. Using its advanced fermentation technology, Manus Bio recreates natural processes for next-generation industrial biomanufacturing and provides sustainable and cost-effective sources of ingredients for health, wellness, and nutrition. To learn more, visit www.manusbio.com.

CONTACT: Contact: [email protected]

