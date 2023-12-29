Head of psychiatry at Tel Aviv medical centre says hostages have undergone worst abuse she has witnessedMany of the hostages released from detention in Gaza by Hamas in November still require intensive treatment for the trauma from their weeks in captivity, a leading Israeli psychiatrist has said.Renana Eitan, the head of psychiatry at the Ichilov Tel Aviv medical centre, said the hostages had undergone the worst abuse and trauma she had witnessed in her career. Continue reading…

Read Full Story