Jellystone Park Solar Eclipse Many Yogi Bear Jellystone Park locations are hosting fun and educational events the weekend before the eclipse as well as during it.

Pool party with glow beach balls, space-themed arts and crafts, astronomical trivia and much more planned

Families encouraged to enjoy the spectacle in the great outdoors

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yogi Bear is coming out of hibernation this spring just in time to join families as they experience the April 8 total solar eclipse. Many Jellystone Park locations are hosting fun and educational events the weekend before the eclipse as well as during it. Others will be open for RVing and camping so that families may enjoy the eclipse in nature.

Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, with more than 75 franchised locations in the U.S. and Canada, are renowned for their attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. Most of the fun is included in the cost of a cabin or RV stay.

According to Camp Jellystone Vice President of Marketing Trent Hershenson, some Jellystone Park franchisees are opening their locations earlier than usual to accommodate families who want a unique eclipse encounter. “Our activities directors have really reached for the stars to create unique, fun events that families will remember for years,” he said. “Locations not holding special events will still be great places to experience the eclipse as they generally are far away from street and parking lot lights that are expected to automatically turn on during the darkness.”

These Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are hosting special events. Visit each location’s website for details and to make reservations.

Bloomington, Indiana: At this location, families will delight in a Moon Ball Gaga Ball tournament, jump’n’glow at the jump pillow, a dance party, as well as themed arts and crafts and refreshments.

Details: https://jellystonelakemonroe.com/activities/themed-weekends

Canyon Lake – San Antonio, Texas: The fun starts Friday, April 5, at this location and includes a Total Eclipse Scavenger Hunt, “BinGLOW” Bingo, Outer Space Balloon Painting, astronomical trivia and Solar Eclipse of the Heart Bear-e-oke. The water attractions will be open.

Details: https://jellystonehillcountry.com/events

Cleveland-Sandusky, Ohio: This location provides the ideal setting to escape the lights and noise of Northeast Ohio. A Saturday night dance party and a Monday morning wagon ride will make the weekend memorable. Complimentary eclipse glasses will be provided and souvenir t-shirts will be available.

Details: https://www.clevelandjellystone.com/snag-your-campsites-for-the-total-solar-eclipse

Columbus North, Ohio: This location is perfectly positioned within the path of totality, ensuring guests experience the full effect of the eclipse. The Solar Eclipse Weekend includes themed arts and crafts as well as wagon rides. The popular Jellystone Park Express train will be choo-chooing, too. Guests will receive complimentary eclipse glasses.

Details: http://www.columbusjellystone.com/eclipse-camping-at-jellystone-park-columbus-north

Eureka, Missouri: Kids at this location will be able to hunt for a time capsule buried in 2017 there during the last eclipse. Its contents will be revealed during a special ceremony. NASA’s live stream will be shown on the activity veranda and eclipse science projects, face painting and a bubble party are among the many other activities.

Details: https://eurekajellystone.com/activities

Fredericksburg, Texas: The outdoor Jellystone Park Theater at this location will provide a great view of the sky. There will be special activities, such as Roll-an-Alien, Asteroid Bowling and Musical Planets with Cindy Bear.

Details: https://twcjellystone.com/event-directory

Golden Valley, North Carolina: This location is holding a watch party and offering themed educational crafts as part of its Great Outdoors Week. Other activities include a s’mores social, flower planting and visits with petting zoo critters.

Details: https://campgoldenvalley.com/themes

Indianapolis East, Indiana: Friday night games, crafts and a movie lead up to Saturday morning when everyone at this location will wake Yogi Bear from hibernation. The rest of the weekend will be filled with activities, including Ring around the Planets and Capture the Moon games, educational crafts and a live DJ spinning tunes as the sun disappears. Saucer throwing, story time with the bears and an alien movie cap off the weekend.

Details: https://jellystoneindy.com/activities

Kerrville, Texas: At this location, guests will gather around the pool for a Glow Viewing Party complete with a D.J., guest astronomer, glow beach balls, glow sticks and tiki torches. There will be additional eclipse-themed activities and food and drink specials will be available all weekend.

Details: https://jellystoneguadalupe.com/events

New Douglas, Illinois: Space games will be non-stop at this location with kids being able to play Musical Planets, Galactic Freeze Tag, Pin the Moon on the Sun, and Alien Invasion Tag. A moon rock hunt, as well as arts and crafts are also on the schedule.

Details: https://www.rusticacresjellystonepark.com

North Texas (Burleson): At this location, the Family Solar Eclipse Adventure, April 7-8, will promote astronomy education and fun. Kids will be able to touch real meteorites, take part in the Solar System Scavenger Hunt, play Alien Tag and show off in the Space Cowboy costume contest.

Details: http://www.northtexasjellystone.com/upcomingevents/family-solar-eclipse-adventure

Tyler, Texas: This location’s viewing party will be on the pool deck. Eclipse-themed crafts will be available along with educational activities. The water attractions will be open on the weekend, with the pool open every day.

Details: https://jellystonetyler.com/events

Williamsport, Maryland: At this location, Star Dust Wiffleball, Create-Your-Own Martian slime, eclipse crafts, including solar system necklaces and bracelets, will make for a memorable visit.

Details: https://jellystonemaryland.com/events

West Georgia – Atlanta: This location is celebrating with a Spring Soiree. Weekend activities, crafts and games will energize families who can then chill out on Monday as the eclipse dramatically unfolds.

Details: https://www.gajellystone.com/theme-weekends

Waller, Texas: All the fun of “Great Outdoors Weekend” will set the stage for the eclipse at this location. Families will be able to plant their own flowers, cool down in the pool, warm up by the fire at a s’mores social, and meet new furry friends at the animal encounter.

Details: https://wallerjellystonepark.com/themes

The following Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts will also be open for RVing and camping. Services will vary; visit each location’s website for details.

Akron/Canton, Ohio https://akroncantonjellystone.com

Chautauqua County, New York https://chqjellystone.com

Cherokee, North Carolina https://jellystonecherokee.com

Luray, Virginia https://www.campluray.com

Memphis, Tennessee https://www.memphisjellystone.com

Mill Run, Pennsylvania https://www.jellystonemillrun.com

Natural Bridge, Virginia https://www.sunoutdoors.com/virginia/jellystone-park-natural-bridge

PA Wilds, Pennsylvania https://jellystonepawilds.com

Pelahatchie, Mississippi https://www.jellystonems.com

Pittsfield, Illinois https://jellystonepinelakes.com

Quarryville, Pennsylvania https://www.jellystonepa.com

Wichita Falls, Texas https://wichitafallsjellystonepark.com

